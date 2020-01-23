Can Democrats convince Republicans on impeachment?

No matter how compelling Democrats think their case for impeachment of President Trump is, they face the tough task of convincing Republicans. Especially since, as of now, there are no new witnesses to hear from. House impeachment manager New York Congressman Hakeem Jeffries joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the Democrats' strategy.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources The Political Cost Of Impeachment With the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump set to wrap up soon, here are the longer-term consequences it could have for republicans, democrats and the United States. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 02:46Published 10 hours ago PolitiFact Wisconsin: Sen. Baldwin claims every impeachment trial included witnesses Witnesses can play a pivotal role in any criminal trial but Senate Democrats and Republicans disagree over the need for witnesses in President Trump's impeachment trial. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 01:22Published 4 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Trump impeachment: Democrats and Republicans clash over rules As the US Senate moves forward on Trump's impeachment trial, Democrats have accused Republicans of trying to rush the proceedings with an "absurdly compressed"...

Deutsche Welle 1 week ago



Republicans: Impeachment trial will hurt Biden Senate Republicans said President Trump's impeachment trial will backfire on Democrats and harm former Vice President Joe Biden's presidential candidacy....

USATODAY.com 18 hours ago





Tweets about this