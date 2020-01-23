Global  

Can Democrats convince Republicans on impeachment?

CBS News Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
No matter how compelling Democrats think their case for impeachment of President Trump is, they face the tough task of convincing Republicans. Especially since, as of now, there are no new witnesses to hear from. House impeachment manager New York Congressman Hakeem Jeffries joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the Democrats' strategy.
News video: Impeachment Trial: Democrats Wrap Up Opening Statements

Impeachment Trial: Democrats Wrap Up Opening Statements 01:26

 Democrats wrapped up their opening arguments in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on Friday night; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

The Political Cost Of Impeachment [Video]The Political Cost Of Impeachment

With the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump set to wrap up soon, here are the longer-term consequences it could have for republicans, democrats and the United States.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 02:46Published

PolitiFact Wisconsin: Sen. Baldwin claims every impeachment trial included witnesses [Video]PolitiFact Wisconsin: Sen. Baldwin claims every impeachment trial included witnesses

Witnesses can play a pivotal role in any criminal trial but Senate Democrats and Republicans disagree over the need for witnesses in President Trump's impeachment trial.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump impeachment: Democrats and Republicans clash over rules

As the US Senate moves forward on Trump's impeachment trial, Democrats have accused Republicans of trying to rush the proceedings with an "absurdly compressed"...
Deutsche Welle

Republicans: Impeachment trial will hurt Biden

Senate Republicans said President Trump's impeachment trial will backfire on Democrats and harm former Vice President Joe Biden's presidential candidacy....
USATODAY.com


