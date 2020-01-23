Global  

Australian Open: Nick Kyrgios barks, mocks his way to third round

Denver Post Thursday, 23 January 2020
Love him or hate him -- and make no mistake, there are plenty in each camp -- Nick Kyrgios never allows for a dull moment when he's on a tennis court, whether it's shot selection, showmanship, momentum swings, barking at his entourage or mocking another player not even involved in the match at hand.
Tennis stars raise funds for bushfire relief [Video]Tennis stars raise funds for bushfire relief

A host of tennis stars including Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams help the Nick Kyrgios inspired "Rally for Relief" raise money for Australian bushfire relief.

Kyrgios Pledges To Donate Money To Victims Of Australian Bushfires [Video]Kyrgios Pledges To Donate Money To Victims Of Australian Bushfires

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios said he’s going to help the victims of the bushfires burning the country. More than 1,000 homes were destroyed by fires and some towns, like Kyrgios’..

Nick Kyrgios barks, mocks his way to Australian Open’s 3rd round


Comfortable Australian Open starts for Nadal, Serena

Comfortable Australian Open starts for Nadal, SerenaMelbourne - World No 1 Rafael Nadal will take on Bolivian Hugo Dellien in the Australian Open first round next week while Serena Williams faces Anastasia...
