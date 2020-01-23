Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

NYC Transit Boss Andy Byford Announces Resignation

CBS 2 Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Byford shared the news during an MTA board meeting Thursday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

300 MTA Cars Removed Due To Safety Concerns [Video]300 MTA Cars Removed Due To Safety Concerns

NYC Transit Authority CEO Andy Byford said Wednesday two recent incidents “raised questions about the reliable operation of a door mechanism” on the new Bombardier R179 cars. CBSN New York’s..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:30Published

Funding Fight Breaks Out Over MTA Proposal For More Police On Subways [Video]Funding Fight Breaks Out Over MTA Proposal For More Police On Subways

There's a funding fight over the proposal to put more police on the subway; CBS2's Valerie Castro reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

NYC Transit expects return of Bombardier subway cars to service this week

New York City Transit expects subway cars recently built by Bombardier to return to service this week, after the estimated 300 cars were yanked earlier in the...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JonCoppage

Jonathan Coppage RT @NBCNewYork: BREAKING: NYC Transit boss Andy Byford resigns https://t.co/AqKlGvDxOj 5 minutes ago

RickyCavazos_

Ricky Cavazos #BREAKING: NYC Transit boss Andy Byford resigns https://t.co/YasUEnNNUV via @NBCNewYork 13 minutes ago

AFarray

Bodak Red 🌺🌼🌺 RT @NBCNewYork: NYC Transit boss Andy Byford has resigned. https://t.co/gNtnDOevGZ 15 minutes ago

just2easy4

just2easy just shows u how bad/ corrupt @NYGovCuomo /@TWULocal100 truly r, this guy has done more 4 this system then any1, t… https://t.co/sDSSG2HhNW 18 minutes ago

NBCNewYork

NBC New York NYC Transit boss Andy Byford has resigned. https://t.co/gNtnDOevGZ 18 minutes ago

AndysRandomness

Andy Pollack RT @CuomoCorruption: Report from NBC4NY "NYC Transit Boss Andy Byford Resigns" @mattkamper1994 @JasonBXNY0619 @AndysRandomness @AndyQuito3… 20 minutes ago

Cleavon09899465

Cleavon Hall NYC Transit Boss Andy Byford Resigns https://t.co/fkFlaC94w4 26 minutes ago

momfoundme

Dajjal RT @Momin680NEWS: Former TTC boss Andy Byford, has resigned from his post as the head of New York City's transit system. 27 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.