More than 155 authors, academics, and free speech advocates, including authors Joyce Carol Oates, Salman Rushdie and actress Molly Ringwald, are urging Babson College to reinstate Asheen Phansey, a professor who was abruptly fired by the Massachusetts college for a satirical Facebook post, calling the case "deeply disturbing" for free speech in America.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Professor Fired After Suggesting Iran Copy Trump and List Cultural Sites They Could Attack A Massachusetts college dismissed a professor who suggested in a Facebook post that Iran should make a list of American cultural sites to attack. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:08Published 2 weeks ago Babson College fires staff member over Facebook post Babson College has terminated a staff member over an inflammatory Facebook post about the tensions between the United States and Iran. Credit: WCVB Duration: 00:25Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Authors defending college employee fired for Facebook post WELLESLEY, Mass. (AP) — Prominent authors, academics and free speech advocates have come to the defense of a Massachusetts college employee who was fired over...

Seattle Times 4 hours ago





Tweets about this