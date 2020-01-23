Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Coronavirus leads to large city lockdowns in China

USATODAY.com Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Chinese authorities are locking down three cities that are home to more than 18 million people in an effort to contain the deadly coronavirus; Seventeen people have died, all of them in and around Wuhan, China. (Jan. 23)
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: TomoNews US - Published < > Embed
News video: China's virus outbreak may be a lot worse than Beijing reported

China's virus outbreak may be a lot worse than Beijing reported 01:38

 LONDON — Citing Chinese officials, the BBC reports that the coronavirus outbreak in China's city of Wuhan has killed three people and infected over 200 as of Monday. The news comes days after researchers at London Imperial College's MRC Centre for Global Infectious Disease Analysis warned that...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

China Locking Down City Of 11 Million In Effort To Contain Deadly Virus [Video]China Locking Down City Of 11 Million In Effort To Contain Deadly Virus

China has placed a city of 11 million people on lockdown. Wuhan city is considered the epicenter of a new coronavirus outbreak that has killed 17 people so far. The infection has also spread to nearly..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:37Published

Deadly China Coronavirus Has Reached The US [Video]Deadly China Coronavirus Has Reached The US

What started as a mystery virus in China, has now killed 17 people and infected hundreds more around the world. In the US, the first case of Wuhan coronavirus was confirmed Tuesday in Washington..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Macau confirms first new coronavirus case: Xinhua

Macau confirmed on Wednesday its first case of pneumonia linked to an outbreak of a new coronavirus strain in the central mainland China city of Wuhan, China's...
Reuters Also reported by •SifyWorldNewsReuters IndiaCBC.ca

China locks down city of Wuhan, new details about U.S. coronavirus victim emerge

Transportation hubs in Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, are closed to stop people from leaving after the virus has already killed at least 17...
CBS News Also reported by •ReutersWorldNews

Tweets about this

rosecosta8000

Luna Grace Coronavirus leads to large city lockdowns in China https://t.co/6HqyT0LJFM 8 minutes ago

HODOSHOWOVP

HODO Coronavirus leads to large city lockdowns in China https://t.co/MhemVDeHF3 16 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.