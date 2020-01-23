Coronavirus leads to large city lockdowns in China
Thursday, 23 January 2020 () Chinese authorities are locking down three cities that are home to more than 18 million people in an effort to contain the deadly coronavirus; Seventeen people have died, all of them in and around Wuhan, China. (Jan. 23)
LONDON — Citing Chinese officials, the BBC reports that the coronavirus outbreak in China's city of Wuhan has killed three people and infected over 200 as of Monday.
The news comes days after researchers at London Imperial College's MRC Centre for Global Infectious Disease Analysis warned that...
China has placed a city of 11 million people on lockdown. Wuhan city is considered the epicenter of a new coronavirus outbreak that has killed 17 people so far. The infection has also spread to nearly..
Macau confirmed on Wednesday its first case of pneumonia linked to an outbreak of a new coronavirus strain in the central mainland China city of Wuhan, China's... Reuters Also reported by •Sify •WorldNews •Reuters India •CBC.ca
Transportation hubs in Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, are closed to stop people from leaving after the virus has already killed at least 17... CBS News Also reported by •Reuters •WorldNews
Tweets about this
Luna Grace Coronavirus leads to large city lockdowns in China
https://t.co/6HqyT0LJFM 8 minutes ago
HODO Coronavirus leads to large city lockdowns in China https://t.co/MhemVDeHF3 16 minutes ago