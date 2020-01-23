Global  

New Jersey teenagers fall through ice in separate incidents, leaving 2 dead, first responders injured

FOXNews.com Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Authorities in New Jersey are warning about the dangers of icy ponds after a group of teenagers fell into chilly waters in two separate incidents on Wednesday, leaving two dead and others injured including first responders who rushed to the scene. 
Top pick Jack Hughes battling 'tough' rookie season in New Jersey

Jack Hughes already had a full plate coming into this season. First overall pick, tons of hype, potential face of the New Jersey Devils for the next decade or...
CBC.ca

Veteran NJ cop fatally shoots himself while first responders attempt to free him from car wreck: reports

A veteran New Jersey police officer fatally shot himself in the head over the weekend as first responders attempted to free him from a car wreck.
FOXNews.com


