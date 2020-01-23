Global  

Report: ‘Forever Chemicals’ Contaminate Drinking Water In Dozens Of Cities

CBS 2 Thursday, 23 January 2020
The contamination of U.S. drinking water with man-made "forever chemicals" is far worse than previously estimated, an environmental group reported on Wednesday.
Report: 'Forever Chemicals' Contaminate Drinking Water In Dozens Of Cities

 The contamination of U.S. drinking water with man-made "forever chemicals" is far worse than previously estimated, an environmental group reported on Wednesday. Katie Johnston reports.

U.S. Drinking Water Widely Contaminated With 'Forever Chemicals' [Video]U.S. Drinking Water Widely Contaminated With 'Forever Chemicals"

The contamination of U.S. drinking water with man-made “forever chemicals” is far worse.

Tap water widely contaminated across U.S. -report [Video]Tap water widely contaminated across U.S. -report

The contamination of U.S. drinking water with man-made "forever chemicals" is far worse than previously estimated with some of the highest levels found in Miami, Philadelphia and New Orleans, according..

Toxic 'forever chemicals' found in drinking water across major cities, as Trump claims US has 'cleanest water on Earth'

In New York's suburbs, Philadelphia, New Orleans and Miami, the toxic chemicals have been found at alarming concentrations, an environmental watchdog group warns
Independent

U.S. drinking water widely contaminated with 'forever chemicals': environment watchdog

The contamination of U.S. drinking water with man-made "forever chemicals" is far worse than previously estimated with some of the highest levels found in Miami,...
Reuters

