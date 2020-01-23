The actor and comedian discusses the return of Curb Your Enthusiasm and why she loves playing Susie Greene.



Recent related videos from verified sources Susie Essman Praises "Curb Your Enthusiasm" Creator Larry David As A Genius Susie Essman addresses the lore behind who Larry David is outside of the HBO comedy series, “Curb Your Enthusiasm."BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches.. Credit: AOL Build VOD Duration: 02:04Published 3 days ago Susie Essman Feels Liberated Playing Her "Curb Your Enthusiasm" Character Susie Essman talks about developing her “Curb Your Enthusiasm” character, Susie Greene, and what it's been like to see her evolve over the ten seasons of the HBO show.BUILD is a live interview.. Credit: AOL Build VOD Duration: 01:18Published 3 days ago You Might Like

Tweets about this The moment politic ‘It Completely Changed My Life’: Susie Essman On ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm,’ Larry David, NYC Comedy… https://t.co/KqaYs2v8pc 1 day ago