Fotis Dulos ordered to strict home confinement after taking items from estranged wife's memorial

FOXNews.com Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
A Connecticut judge on Thursday warned Fotis Dulos, charged with killing his estranged wife Jennifer Dulos, to strict home confinement after allegations surfaced that Dulos took items from a memorial for the missing mother of five.
News video: Fotis Dulos Violated Release by Taking Items from Jennifer Dulos' Memorial, Prosecutor Says

Fotis Dulos Violated Release by Taking Items from Jennifer Dulos' Memorial, Prosecutor Says 00:56

 Fotis Dulos allegedly violated the terms of his release while out on bond for the murder of his estranged wife, Jennifer Dulos.

