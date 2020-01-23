Global  

Jim Lehrer, legendary PBS NewsHour anchor, has died at age 85

CBS News Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Jim Lehrer moderated a total of 12 president debates, more than any other person in U.S. history, including all of the presidential debates in 1996 and 2000.
News video: Longtime 'PBS NewsHour' Co-Host Jim Lehrer Dies At 85

 Tributes are pouring in for Jim Lehrer, the longtime co-host and co-founder of "PBS NewsHour." On Thursday, PBS announced Lehrer died peacefully in his sleep at age 85.

Longtime PBS NewsHour Anchor Jim Lehrer Dies at 85 [Video]Longtime PBS NewsHour Anchor Jim Lehrer Dies at 85

Jim Lehrer, the legendary debate moderator and former anchor of the "NewsHour" television program, died Thursday. He was 85.

Remembering legendary journalist Jim Lehrer

Jim Lehrer, the longtime PBS News anchor, has died. Over four decades, he was known for his direct interviews with world and national leaders. Jan Crawford takes...
Jim Lehrer, Longtime PBS News Anchor, Is Dead at 85

For 36 years, mostly teaming with Robert MacNeil, he offered an alternative to network evening news programs with in-depth reporting, interviews and news...
