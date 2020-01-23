Global  

Trump Administration Targets 'Birth Tourism' With New Visa Rule

NPR Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Saying "birth tourism poses risks to national security," the State Department tells consular officials to deny a visa if they believe a potential visitor has the "primary purpose" of giving birth.
News video: Trump Administration Seeks Rule To End 'Birth Tourism'

Trump Administration Seeks Rule To End 'Birth Tourism' 01:00

 The administration reportedly wants to crack down on women traveling to the U.S. to give birth in order to gain U.S. citizenship for the child.

U.S. Supreme Court Will Revisit Two Cases About Birth Control Coverage [Video]U.S. Supreme Court Will Revisit Two Cases About Birth Control Coverage

The United States Supreme Court will hear arguments about and decide whether the Trump administration may allow employers to limit women’s access to free birth control under the Affordable Care Act...

Trump White House Looks to Halt Practice of ‘Birth Tourism’ [Video]Trump White House Looks to Halt Practice of ‘Birth Tourism’

So called “birth tourism” will face further scrutiny by the Trump White House as it looks to eliminate the practice. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Trump administration takes aim at "birth tourism" with new rule

The new State Department rule says it doesn't believe visiting the U.S. "for the primary purpose of obtaining U.S. citizenship for a child, by giving birth in...
CBS News

Trump administration to crack down on ‘birth tourism’ in US

White House changes visa rules for pregnant women in order to end ‘endemic abuse’
FT.com


