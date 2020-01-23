Impeachment Trial: Democrats Resume Opening Arguments Against President Trump

Lean Martin RT @Reuters: 'A president who uses his office to ask for, or even worse to compel foreign nations to meddle in our elections, is a presiden… 18 minutes ago Joyce McDonald RT @NYDailyNews: WATCH LIVE | The Democratic House impeachment managers were set to resume opening arguments at Trump’s impeachment trial a… 27 minutes ago Muhammad Farizka Nugraha RT @AJENews: Trump impeachment trial: House managers are outlining constitutional rationale for impeachment and removal from office as open… 1 hour ago