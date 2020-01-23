Global  

Impeachment Trial: Democrats Resume Opening Arguments Against President Trump

CBS 2 Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Senators reconvened in the Capitol for the third day of President Trump's impeachment trial, with House Democrats resuming arguments for why the president should be removed from office for abusing his power and obstructing Congress.
News video: Opening Statements In Impeachment Trial

Opening Statements In Impeachment Trial 01:44

 House managers continue to deliver their opening arguments against President Donald Trump, reports Natalie Brand (1:44). WCCO 4 News At 5 – January 22, 2020

Democrats Highlight Trump Abuse Of Power Charge [Video]Democrats Highlight Trump Abuse Of Power Charge

Over the course of eight hours, all seven of the impeachment managers argued that Mr. Trump had abused his power by ordering a hold on foreign aid to Ukraine, claiming that the president was..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 05:05Published

Impeachment Trial: Democratic House Managers Try To Debunk Trump's Defense [Video]Impeachment Trial: Democratic House Managers Try To Debunk Trump's Defense

The House managers prosecuting President Donald Trump spent their second day of arguments laying out their case that the president abused his power. Meanwhile, Trump fired back on Twitter; CBS2's Dick..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump impeachment trial: Senate prepares to hear opening arguments

The White House is due to submit its formal legal brief for opening arguments in President Trump's impeachment trial by noon.
CBS News

Democrats launch opening arguments in bid to snag Trump trial witnesses

House impeachment managers need to convince four Senate Republicans to break with their party.
Politico


