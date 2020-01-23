Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Is This Objectively Disgusting Soup What’s Causing China’s Disease Outbreak?

Daily Caller Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Video footage shows a cooked bat sitting in soup
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me - Published < > Embed
News video: China's novel coronavirus claims first victim in U.S.

China's novel coronavirus claims first victim in U.S. 01:35

 A new virus from the Chinese city of Wuhan has made 440 people sick, at least nine of whom have died, as of Wednesday.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

20 Million People Quarantined in China Due to Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]20 Million People Quarantined in China Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

The government of China has suspended travel in and out of three cities, including Wuhan.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published

Coronavirus continues to spread amid Lunar New Years celebrations [Video]Coronavirus continues to spread amid Lunar New Years celebrations

Lunar New Years' festivities pose a great challenge for the Chinese government as it tries to contain the Wuhan coronavirus.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me     Duration: 01:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Wall Street slides on growing concern about China virus

Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street as concern about the impact of a Chinese disease outbreak grows. Other global markets also dropped, with Hong Kong and...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •ReutersRTTNewsNewsdayNewsmax

First U.S. case of deadly coronavirus diagnosed in Washington state

The first case of China's new and deadly coronavirus has been reported in the U.S. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the patient is in...
CBS News Also reported by •Independent

Tweets about this

deenie7940

Deenie Is This Objectively Disgusting Soup What’s Causing China’s Disease Outbreak? | The Daily Caller https://t.co/cRQ31P3Mao 20 minutes ago

BinghamLowe

❌❌Bingham Lowe ❌❌ Is This Objectively Disgusting Soup What’s Causing China’s Disease Outbreak? https://t.co/3RQY23CB1H via @dailycaller 52 minutes ago

ErikM727

Erik McCullen RT @judymorris3: Is This Objectively Disgusting Soup What’s Causing China’s Disease Outbreak? #Coronavirus #BatSoup "A recent outbreak in… 2 hours ago

philomi03334225

Gracious RT @Herbert_L_Reed: Is This Objectively Disgusting Soup What’s Causing China’s Disease Outbreak? https://t.co/0Aa8Mpkdfl 7 hours ago

judymorris3

judy morris Is This Objectively Disgusting Soup What’s Causing China’s Disease Outbreak? #Coronavirus #BatSoup "A recent outbr… https://t.co/N9ofAcjlYI 10 hours ago

FaitLXchange

Talon RT @DailyCaller: Is This Objectively Disgusting Soup What’s Causing China’s Disease Outbreak? https://t.co/7i1iPDfjUo 11 hours ago

rocamadourj

Rodrigo RT @RobertGolding16: Is This Objectively Disgusting Soup What’s Causing China’s Disease Outbreak? https://t.co/4xQg433rqb via @dailycaller 12 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.