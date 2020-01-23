Global  

The Collaboration Of A Lifetime: Scorsese’s Epic ‘The Irishman’

Saturday at 11:30pm on CBS2: Legendary director, Martin Scorsese and acting icons Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci and Al Pacino take you behind the scenes of their universally acclaimed movie, 'The Irishman'.
