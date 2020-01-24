Global  

Brewery puts faces of shelter dogs on beer cans

CBS News Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
A Florida brewery is working to help dogs find their forever homes — one beer at a time.
 A Florida brewery has come up with a novel way to help shelter dogs.

'Yappy Hour': Motorworks Brewing in Florida puts shelter dogs on beer cans to help them find forever homes

Motorworks Brewing in Bradenton, Florida, is selling special-edition beer cans with the faces of adoptable dogs. Proceeds go to Shelter Manatee.  
