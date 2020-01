Maureen Spitz Kamala Harris Is Said to Be Weighing an Endorsement of Joe Biden https://t.co/t6KVqgyBrK 25 seconds ago

4mexoxo RT @yashar: Kamala Harris Is Said to Be Weighing an Endorsement of Joe Biden The move, which would be unlikely to happen until after the S… 2 minutes ago

Remove Trump Now!🚨🌈🇺🇸 RT @joncoopertweets: BREAKING: @KamalaHarris⁩ is said to be weighing an endorsement of @JoeBiden, most likely after the Senate impeachment… 3 minutes ago

Bob Garcia RT @CDonatac: Kamala Harris Is Said to Be Weighing an Endorsement of Joe Biden - The New York Times https://t.co/1cr7TzhuQz 4 minutes ago

Monkey🙈🙉🙊 RT @kasie: Kamala Harris Is Said to Be Weighing an Endorsement of Joe Biden - The New York Times https://t.co/jWC2uEseZj 4 minutes ago

All American Brad RT @D_jeneration: BREAKING Kamala Harris Is Said to Be Weighing an Endorsement of Joe Biden this will be epic,guess Khives will be official… 5 minutes ago

James T Quinlan🆘️ RT @melbournecoal: Kamala Harris Is Said to Be Weighing an Endorsement of Joe Biden https://t.co/LFSlmLWpcH 6 minutes ago