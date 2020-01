Motorworks Brewing in Bradenton, Florida , is selling special-edition beer cans with the faces of adoptable dogs. Proceeds go to Shelter Manatee.

Tweets about this fullpint 'Yappy Hour': Motorworks Brewing in Florida puts shelter dogs on beer cans to help them find forever homes https://t.co/BlJfimktvi 4 seconds ago KZK101 Entertainment NTWRK ‘Yappy Hour’: Motorworks Brewing in Florida puts shelter dogs on beer cans to help them find forever homes… https://t.co/8kTxDBrVeb 2 hours ago Dawn Hargrove ‘Yappy Hour’: Motorworks Brewing in Florida puts shelter dogs on beer cans to help them find forever homes… https://t.co/UqcVWJ47U9 5 hours ago ABC7 Sarasota The collaboration is titled ‘Yappy Hour’ and it happens every third Sunday of each month. https://t.co/HP2gaTKyVu 9 hours ago SNN Yappy Hour is hosted every third Sunday of the month at Motorworks Brewing in Bradenton @Alejandro_SNN MORE: https://t.co/oa09E1vrJm 4 days ago