'Yappy Hour': Motorworks Brewing in Florida puts shelter dogs on beer cans to help them find forever homes

USATODAY.com Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Motorworks Brewing in Bradenton, Florida, is selling special-edition beer cans with the faces of adoptable dogs. Proceeds go to Shelter Manatee.
 
Brewery puts faces of shelter dogs on beer cans

A Florida brewery is working to help dogs find their forever homes — one beer at a time.
