Billie Eilish opens up about "I wanna end me" lyric
Friday, 24 January 2020 () For Grammy-nominated singer Billie Eilish, no subject is too personal. As someone who used to hide self-inflicted cuts on her arms, Eilish now reaches out to fans with cuts on theirs.
