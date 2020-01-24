Global  

Libyan Militant Is Sentenced to 19 Years in Deadly Benghazi Attacks

NYTimes.com Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Four Americans were killed during the 2012 siege on the United States diplomatic mission and a C.I.A. annex.
Militant sentenced to 19 years for role in Benghazi attacks

A federal judge on Thursday sentenced a Libyan militant to more than 19 years in prison for his role in the 2012 Benghazi attacks that killed four Americans,…
Japan Today

Libyan Militant Sentenced to 19 Years for Benghazi Attacks that Killed U.S. Envoy


TIME

akvinchrist

namidanam "Libyan Militant Is Sentenced to 19 Years in Deadly Benghazi Attacks" by BY NEIL VIGDOR via NYT New York Times https://t.co/9PsqG5rU5f 14 seconds ago

arabnews

Arab News A federal judge on Thursday sentenced a Libyan militant to more than 19 years in prison for his role in the 2012… https://t.co/kRSg0NKhDw 2 minutes ago

aesp1972

Ange Sanchez Libyan Militant Is Sentenced to 19 Years in Deadly Benghazi Attacks https://t.co/yguhITizt7 https://t.co/PVvElBvNW4 44 minutes ago

anayemeni_net

موقع #أنايمني #اليمن Libyan Militant Sentenced to 19 Years for Benghazi Attacks that Killed U.S. Envoy https://t.co/Psfabx7iCh 1 hour ago

D3m0A

D3M0 RT @DancingCurious: So, this Libyan 'militant', Mustafa al-Imam, has been convicted LAST YEAR and recently sentenced to 19 years in prison… 1 hour ago

DancingCurious

Curious Dancer⭐️⭐️⭐️ So, this Libyan 'militant', Mustafa al-Imam, has been convicted LAST YEAR and recently sentenced to 19 years in pri… https://t.co/5jptrIqT5p 1 hour ago

JohnnyCarsons1

JohnnyCarsons Libyan Militant Is Sentenced to 19 Years in Deadly Benghazi Attacks - The New York Times https://t.co/b7HckGpvXv 1 hour ago

KoltovskoyYakov

Yakov Koltovskoy Libyan Militant Sentenced to 19 Years for Benghazi Attacks | Time https://t.co/zV0JWDb7bB 1 hour ago

