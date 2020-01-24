Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Schiff: Trump is 'dangerous to us, to our country'

USATODAY.com Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff, the lead impeachment manager, concluded Thursday's arguments by saying that President Trump is a danger to the country and should be removed from office. (Jan. 24)
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Schiff: Nothing more dangerous than president acting with impunity

Schiff: Nothing more dangerous than president acting with impunity 01:40

 The lead Democratic prosecutor, Representative Adam Schiff, said in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday that "nothing could be more dangerous to a democracy than a commander in chief who believed that he could operate with impunity, free from accountability, nothing that is, except a Congress that will let...

Recent related news from verified sources

Tucker Carlson Says Adam Schiff May Be ‘Dangerous to the Country’ If He Believes What He’s Saying on Ukraine

As Congressman *Adam Schiff*, one of the House impeachment managers, spoke again in the Senate impeachment trial tonight, *Tucker Carlson* said he may be...
Mediaite

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.