‘What Is My Life? This Is Crazy’: 15-Year-Old Coco Gauff Knocks Out Defending Australian Open Champ Naomi Osaka

Fifteen-year-old Gauff defeats Japanese third seed Naomi Osaka 6-3,6-4 to advance into the fourth round in Melbourne.

Sport24.co.za | Learner driver Gauff says nerves won't slow her against Osaka Coco Gauff is still learning to drive, but the 15-year-old warned Naomi Osaka she will not be overawed when they clash at the Australian Open.

News24 2 days ago



