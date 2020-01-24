Jeff Klein RT @keywordkelly: You probably heard the news yesterday that FICO is making changes to its credit scoring system. If you're wondering how y… 7 minutes ago Crypto Chopko FICO Changes Could Lower Your Credit Score. You All Thought Fico Gives a F*** about any of Us? It's a System Design… https://t.co/Al2VXGVl0A 16 minutes ago Kelly Anne Smith You probably heard the news yesterday that FICO is making changes to its credit scoring system. If you're wondering… https://t.co/0pKBhpl3NS 35 minutes ago UrbanPopFanatic FICO credit score system updates to affect millions of Americans | CBS This Morning https://t.co/dmYDr8HGlz via @YouTube 45 minutes ago Space City Girl RT @tomgara: Interesting story about how the credit score system is about to change, although the highlight for me was finding out that it'… 57 minutes ago DaveShelor New algorithms with FICO Changes, the new FICO 10, the most widely used credit scoring system lenders use for deter… https://t.co/iqQ9pU7sek 2 hours ago Informed American FICO Changing Credit Score System, Widening Difference Between Good and Bad https://t.co/jcGMy7fTub https://t.co/yR5x4ys0Ds 2 hours ago Jfirewalker NEW SCORE RATING SYSTEM, (FICO): IF YOU HAVE A LOT OF DEBT, AS LONG AS YOU PAY THE MINIMUMS YOUR CREDIT SCORES WILL GO UP!!! 2 hours ago