FICO credit score system updates to affect millions of Americans

CBS News Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
The company that turns your credit history into what’s known as a FICO score is updating how that number is calculated. These scores are used to determine whether you can receive a new credit card, or get a home or auto loan. Jill Schlesinger joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss a new report that shows the average U.S. FICO score hit an all-time high of 703 last year.
 It’s about to get more difficult for many Americans to obtain loans, as the company that created FICO scores reveals it’s making changes to the scoring system.

FICO changes mean 40 million Americans could soon see lower credit scores

Fair Isaac, which produces the FICO credit score, said the severity of the downward shift would depend on how recently the consumer had fallen behind and by how...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Newsmax

