FICO credit score system updates to affect millions of Americans
Friday, 24 January 2020 () The company that turns your credit history into what’s known as a FICO score is updating how that number is calculated. These scores are used to determine whether you can receive a new credit card, or get a home or auto loan. Jill Schlesinger joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss a new report that shows the average U.S. FICO score hit an all-time high of 703 last year.
Fair Isaac, which produces the FICO credit score, said the severity of the downward shift would depend on how recently the consumer had fallen behind and by how... Seattle Times Also reported by •Newsmax
