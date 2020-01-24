Global  

Denver Sports Omelette: Local dog named Aspen set to take the field in the 2020 Puppy Bowl

Denver Post Friday, 24 January 2020
The Puppy Bowl leading up the the main event of Super Bowl LIV is a fan favorite, and this year is no different.
News video: Dan Schachner Chats About Animal Planet's Adorable Annual Event,

Dan Schachner Chats About Animal Planet's Adorable Annual Event, "Puppy Bowl XVI" 20:36

 The pup players are back and ready for non-stop all football action for "Puppy Bowl XVI," television’s cutest sports competition and original TV adoption event. To celebrate 16 years of incredible adoption stories and tail wagging touchdowns, this year's Puppy Bowl unleashes more puppy players than...

