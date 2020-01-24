Global  

Watch live: Eli Manning officially announces his retirement

CBS News Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Eli Manning is officially ending a 16-year NFL career with the New York Giants on Friday.
News video: Eli Manning Announces Retirement

Eli Manning Announces Retirement 16:27

 After 16 years as quarterback for the New York Giants, Eli Manning announced his retirement from the NFL Friday.

New York Giants Quarterback Eli Manning Says Goodbye To Football [Video]New York Giants Quarterback Eli Manning Says Goodbye To Football

It was an emotional goodbye Friday in East Rutherford for two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning; CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.

NY Giants Bid Farewell To Eli Manning [Video]NY Giants Bid Farewell To Eli Manning

Later this morning, the New York Football Giants will close what has arguably been the franchise's greatest chapter - the 16-year career of quarterback Eli Manning. CBS2's Chris Wragge looks back on..

Giants: Eli Manning To Formally Announce Retirement Friday

Eli Manning, who led the New York Giants to two Super Bowls in a 16-year career that saw him set almost every team passing record, has retired.
Skip Bayless: Eli Manning does not belong in the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Skip Bayless: Eli Manning does not belong in the Pro Football Hall of FameSkip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe discuss New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning announcing his retirement yesterday and whether the two time Super Bowl winner's...
