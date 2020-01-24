Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Michelle Obama, Aziz Ansari And Dave Chappelle Headline Group Of Surprising Nominees At This Year’s GRAMMYs

cbs4.com Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
There will be a lot of names you won’t necessarily surprised to hear at this year’s GRAMMY Awards when they take over the Staples Center in Los Angeles Sunday night. Lizzo, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran and Beyonce are all up for awards this but did you know that FLOTUS Michelle Obama is also […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Barack Obama Posts Cute Birthday Message for Wife Michelle on Instagram [Video]Barack Obama Posts Cute Birthday Message for Wife Michelle on Instagram

Barack Obama Posts Cute Birthday Message for Wife Michelle The former first lady turned 56 years old this year. In his post, the former U.S. president shared a collage of pics with his spouse. Barack..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:03Published

Billie Eilish, Lizzo and Aerosmith to Perform at 2020 Grammy Awards [Video]Billie Eilish, Lizzo and Aerosmith to Perform at 2020 Grammy Awards

Billie Eilish, Lizzo and Aerosmith to Perform at 2020 Grammy Awards. The Recording Academy recently announced a number of artists that are set to perform at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards. . Along..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Listen to Michelle Obama Recall Her Grandfather's Love of Music in 'Becoming' Audiobook Clip: Exclusive

Michelle Obama's audiobook version of her bestselling memoir, Becoming, is up for best spoken word at this year's Grammy Awards, and the...
Billboard.com

Michelle Obama is right

Michelle Obama is rightFollowing the success of her 2018 memoir, Becoming, former first lady of the United State of America, Michelle Obama released a journal, titled Becoming: A...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.