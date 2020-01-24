Michelle Obama, Aziz Ansari And Dave Chappelle Headline Group Of Surprising Nominees At This Year’s GRAMMYs

Friday, 24 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

There will be a lot of names you won’t necessarily surprised to hear at this year’s GRAMMY Awards when they take over the Staples Center in Los Angeles Sunday night. Lizzo, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran and Beyonce are all up for awards this but did you know that FLOTUS Michelle Obama is also […] 👓 View full article

