Lunar New Year 2020: What are the traditions, and which Asian cultures celebrate it?

USATODAY.com Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Lunar New Year falls on Jan. 25 this year, and people of Chinese, Vietnamese and Korean cultures celebrate with family and traditional foods.
 
News video: New U.S. Case Of Coronavirus Raises Concerns Ahead Of Lunar Holiday

New U.S. Case Of Coronavirus Raises Concerns Ahead Of Lunar Holiday 03:02

 Anne Makovec reports on concerns in San Francisco's Chinatown over Wuhan Coronavirus as Lunar New Year holiday arrives (1-24-2020)

13 Things For Jan. 24-30 [Video]13 Things For Jan. 24-30

Info on Chinese and Lunar New Year celebrations, a fundraiser event for Australia, comedy at Topgolf, hip-hop and poetry at Bunkhouse Saloon, Sake in the Alley. Tyler Henry at the Palms, and special..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:59Published

Artists perform dazzling fire dragon dance to welcome the Year of the Rat [Video]Artists perform dazzling fire dragon dance to welcome the Year of the Rat

Artists performed a dazzling fire dragon dance to welcome the upcoming Chinese New Year in Chongqing on January 20.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Global Markets: Shares hold ground as China virus fears persist; euro hits seven-week low after ECB

Asian shares held their ground on Friday as trade slowed for the Lunar New Year, despite investors fears that a new coronavirus in China could spread faster as...
Reuters India Also reported by •Reuters

Asia gold demand tepid as holidays, virus threat choke activity

Physical gold demand was subdued in major Asian hubs this week on account of the Lunar New Year holidays, with growing fears the coronavirus outbreak in China...
Reuters India Also reported by •Reuters

