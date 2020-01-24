Global  

Illinois boy dies in Idaho skiing accident

Seattle Times Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
BURLEY, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say a boy from Illinois died after hitting a tree while skiing at an Idaho resort. Cassia County Undersheriff George Warrell told The Times-News that the 11-year-old boy from Chatham was skiing with his family at the Pomerelle Mountain Resort near Albion, Idaho when he collided with the tree on […]
