Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Man Gets 50 Years In Prison for Orchestrating Snapchat Sextortion Of Children

Man Gets 50 Years In Prison for Orchestrating Snapchat Sextortion Of Children

cbs4.com Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
A Virginia man was sentenced in Miami federal court Thursday to 50 years in prison for using the internet to target and extort children through sexual exploitation and pornographic offenses, federal authorities announced Friday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Man Sentenced To 22 Years In Prison For Drug Charges Tied To Fatal 2017 Crash In Baltimore [Video]Man Sentenced To 22 Years In Prison For Drug Charges Tied To Fatal 2017 Crash In Baltimore

A Baltimore man was sentenced Thursday to 22 years in prison on a number of drug charges related to a fatal crash in 2017.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:40Published

A Man Received 10 Years In Prison For Robbing Video Game Stores But Not For The Reason You Think [Video]A Man Received 10 Years In Prison For Robbing Video Game Stores But Not For The Reason You Think

A Man Received 10 Years In Prison For Robbing Video Game Stores But Not For The Reason You Think

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Police: Man posed as teen online, assaulted children

BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — Prosecutors in Oregon say a 26-year-old man posed as a high school student on social media platforms such as Snapchat and Instagram and...
Seattle Times Also reported by •The Age

Man who stabbed ex-girlfriend sentenced to 15 years

WALTON, Ore. (AP) — A man who stabbed an ex-girlfriend west of Eugene was sentenced Monday to 15 years in prison. David Lucius pleaded guilty in court last...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.