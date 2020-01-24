Global  

CDC Confirms Wuhan Coronavirus Case In Chicago As China Locks Down Travel In More Cities

Daily Caller Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
'The immediate risk to America remains low'
News video: 20 Million People Quarantined in China Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

20 Million People Quarantined in China Due to Coronavirus Outbreak 01:03

 20 Million People Quarantined in China Due to Coronavirus Outbreak. The government of China has suspended travel in and out of three cities, including Wuhan. According to 'USA Today,' at least 17 people have died due to the virus. More than 500 have been infected. The virus is thought to have been...

Second U.S. Coronavirus Case Diagnosed In Chicago [Video]Second U.S. Coronavirus Case Diagnosed In Chicago

A woman in her 60s was diagnosed with the respiratory illness after returning from Wuhan, China

Shanghai Disney Resort to Close Due to Coronavirus [Video]Shanghai Disney Resort to Close Due to Coronavirus

Shanghai Disney Resort to Close Due to Coronavirus. Disney's theme park will be closed in China over the Lunar New Year. Shanghai Disney Resort made the announcement on Friday "in response to the..

Second U.S. Coronavirus Case Diagnosed In Chicago

Second U.S. Coronavirus Case Diagnosed In ChicagoWatch VideoA second case of the coronavirus has been diagnosed in the U.S. The CDC reported Friday a woman in her 60s was diagnosed with the respiratory...
Newsy

Second case of coronavirus confirmed in the US

Second case of coronavirus confirmed in the USPhoto by HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images A second US case of the new coronavirus has been confirmed in a patient in Chicago, the Centers for Disease...
The Verge


