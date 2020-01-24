formally MsSoulSmile RT @abc3340: "Do The Right Thing" actress Rosie Perez testified Friday that fellow screen star Annabella Sciorri told her in the mid-1990s… 53 seconds ago

Brad Maloney Actress Rosie Perez set to take stand at Harvey Weinstein trial https://t.co/ims186D34K 4 minutes ago

Laura Hennessey 🆘 RT @CBSNews: Actress Rosie Perez set to take stand at Harvey Weinstein rape trial https://t.co/le8E0gFHf9 https://t.co/o7f9OgQmOF 4 minutes ago

cmga Rosie Perez set to take stand at Harvey Weinstein trial https://t.co/G8clXQtMSy 7 minutes ago

ABC 33/40 News "Do The Right Thing" actress Rosie Perez testified Friday that fellow screen star Annabella Sciorri told her in the… https://t.co/D8KLNyvPT6 14 minutes ago

Jeremy P. Savage RT @48hours: Actress Rosie Perez set to take stand at Harvey Weinstein rape trial https://t.co/Nv8NBuRm5S https://t.co/5np5qKlj4F 22 minutes ago

Ligaya Loyola Grammys BTSTour2020 BlackSwan MOTS7 RT @JohnDoe72457817: Today in the Harvey Weinstein trial, testimony is expected from a psychologist who will attempt to explain why victims… 28 minutes ago