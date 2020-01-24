Global  

Rosie Perez set to take stand at Harvey Weinstein trial

CBS News Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Perez is expected to back up actress Annabella Sciorra's allegation that Weinstein raped her in the mid-1990s.
News video: Annabella Sciorra Faces Harvey Weinstein In Court

Annabella Sciorra Faces Harvey Weinstein In Court 02:10

 An actress took the stand in Harvey Weinstein's rape and sexual assault trial Thursday. Annabella Sciorra is the first accuser to face Weinstein in court, but he isn't facing charges over her allegations; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

Actress Annabella Sciorra Testifies Against Weinstein During His Sexual Assault Trial [Video]Actress Annabella Sciorra Testifies Against Weinstein During His Sexual Assault Trial

Actress Annabella Sciorra testified against Harvey Weinstein in his sexual assault trial. Sciorra said Weinstein pinned her hands behind her head and violently raped her more than 25 years ago...

27 of Harvey Weinstein's accusers stand in solidarity with victims as trial begins [Video]27 of Harvey Weinstein's accusers stand in solidarity with victims as trial begins

A total of 27 of Harvey Weinstein's accusers are "standing in solidarity" against the disgraced movie mogul as his criminal trial begins in New York.

Actress Rosie Perez takes stand in Weinstein rape case

Actress Rosie Perez took the stand in the rape trial of Harvey Weinstein on Friday, after the judge presiding over the case ruled that she could testify for the...
Reuters

Actress Rosie Perez backs up Sciorra account in Weinstein rape trial

Actress Rosie Perez took the stand in the rape trial of Harvey Weinstein on Friday to bolster the account of friend and fellow actress Annabella Sciorra, who...
Reuters

