Rosie Perez set to take stand at Harvey Weinstein trial

Actress Annabella Sciorra testified against Harvey Weinstein in his sexual assault trial. Sciorra said Weinstein pinned her hands behind her head and violently raped her more than 25 years ago...
A total of 27 of Harvey Weinstein's accusers are "standing in solidarity" against the disgraced movie mogul as his criminal trial begins in New York.
