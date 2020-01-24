Global  

Year Of The Rat Begins As New Yorkers Prepare For Lunar New Year Celebrations

CBS 2 Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Lunar New Year kicks off Saturday with celebrations lasting the next two weeks until Feb. 8.
News video: New Yorkers Prepare To Join In Lunar New Year Celebrations

New Yorkers Prepare To Join In Lunar New Year Celebrations 01:13

 Lunar New Year kicks off Saturday and millions are getting ready to celebrate the Year of the Rat around the world. CBSN New York's Cindy Hsu reports.

Chinese New Year: Entering the Year of the Rat amid the coronavirus crisis

The Lunar New Year is one of the most important events celebrated by Chinese people worldwide. Here's what the year of the Metal Rat symbolizes — and how the...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •USATODAY.comE! OnlineGothamistPressatBangkok Post

All the road closures for Chinese New Year 2020 in Birmingham

All the road closures for Chinese New Year 2020 in BirminghamRoad closure details and travel advice from festival organisers as Birmingham gears up to bring in the Year of the Rat with three days of Chinese New Year...
Tamworth Herald


