Scientists are unraveling the Chinese coronavirus with unprecedented speed and openness

Friday, 24 January 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

Just 10 days after a pneumonialike illness was first reported among people who attended a live-animal market in Wuhan, China, scientists released the genetic sequence of the coronavirus that sickened them. That precious bit of data, freely available to any researcher who wanted to study it, unleashed a massive collaborative effort to understand the mysterious […] 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

4 days ago < > Embed Credit: TomoNews US - Published Novel coronavirus infection just tripled in China 01:42 WUHAN, CHINA — Cases of novel coronavirus infection in China have tripled over the weekend, sparking global concerns about an outbreak. China's state-run Xinhua News reports that there are 218 confirmed cases, mostly in the city of Wuhan. The BBC reports that three have died and nine are in...