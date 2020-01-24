Global  

Tinder Rolling Out New Safety Features, Including ‘Panic Button’

CBS 2 Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Match Group says this launch makes it the first dating company to integrate these types of safety features.
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
News video: Financial Focus: FEDEX, Tinder, Microsoft news

Financial Focus: FEDEX, Tinder, Microsoft news 02:19

 Starting this weekend every day will be a delivery day for FEDEX, as the company starts delivering 7 days a week. FICO is changing the way it determines credit scores. Tinder is rolling out new safety features including a panic button that will alert authorities of your location. A warning from...

Dating App Tinder Will Launch Safety Features To Protect Users [Video]Dating App Tinder Will Launch Safety Features To Protect Users

Matchmaking app Tinder will roll out new features later this month with the goal to help users stay safe; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York

Tinder panic button [Video]Tinder panic button

Tinder is rolling out a new feature to help keep its users safe. They will be offering a panic button. Users will have the option to having their location tracked when on a date and will be able to..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas


Match Group invests in Noonlight to power new safety features in Tinder and other dating apps

Match Group, the dating app giant and parent company to Match, Tinder, OKCupid, Plenty of Fish, and several other dating apps, announced this morning it has...
TechCrunch

Tinder Adds Built-In Panic Button, Photo Verification

Tinder Adds Built-In Panic Button, Photo Verification(via athree23/Pixabay) Your hookups are about to get a lot more secure. Tinder this week announced new safety features, including access to personal emergency...
geek.com Also reported by •Mashable9to5Mac

