Lev Parnas Says He Has Tape of Trump Calling for Ambassador’s Firing

NYTimes.com Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
The former associate of Rudolph W. Giuliani said through his lawyer that he had given the tape to the House Intelligence Committee for use in the impeachment inquiry.
'Never heard about this at all': Pompeo says he knew nothing about alleged Yovanovitch tracking

Newly released text messages suggest Lev Parnas, an associate of Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, discussed tracking the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine.  
USATODAY.com

Lev Parnas Claims Trump ‘Kept Firing’ Marie Yovanovitch ‘And She Wouldn’t Leave’

President Donald Trump tried to fire former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch several times to no avail, according to former Rudy Giuliani associate...
Mediaite


