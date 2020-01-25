Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Exclusive: Mike Pence’s Daughter, Charlotte Pence Explains Why Being Pro-Life Is Pro-Woman

Daily Caller Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
'The pro-life movement has grown so much'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Charlotte Pence: Anti-Abortion Movement Can Do More To Be Kind

Charlotte Pence: Anti-Abortion Movement Can Do More To Be KindWatch VideoThe march may have taken place blocks away but the White House was front and center at the annual March for Life, from a speech from the president to...
Newsy

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.