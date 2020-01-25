Global  

Pompeo Lashes Out at Reporter and Challenges Her to Find Ukraine on a Map

NYTimes.com Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
“He shouted at me for about the same amount of time as the interview itself had lasted,” said Mary Louise Kelly of NPR.
Pompeo lashes out at NPR reporter, challenges her to find Ukraine on a map

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, apparently angered by a reporter’s questions about the Trump administration’s firing of the United States ambassador to...
LISTEN: NPR Host Says Pompeo Erupted Over Questioning, Dropped F-Bombs, and Asked If She Could Find Ukraine on a Map

All Things Considered co-host *Mary Louise Kelly *claimed Secretary of State *Mike Pompeo* shouted at her, dropped the F-bomb, and tried to ridicule her...
