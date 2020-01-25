Global  

Space Force or Star Trek? Trump unveils new Space Force logo

CBS News Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
"Star Trek" fans may set their phasers to stun after seeing the new Space Force logo.
News video: Trump Reveals Space Force Logo

Trump Reveals Space Force Logo 00:40

 President Trump reveals the Space Force logo.

Internet Mocks Trump Space Force Logo For Being Eerily Similar To Star Trek's [Video]Internet Mocks Trump Space Force Logo For Being Eerily Similar To Star Trek's

President Trump unveiled the Space Force logo.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:41Published

New mars exhibit open at Tulsa Air and Space Museum [Video]New mars exhibit open at Tulsa Air and Space Museum

New mars exhibit open at Tulsa Air and Space Museum

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 00:39Published


Star Trek's George Takei Has a Message for Donald Trump After Space Force Logo Reveal

George Takei doesn't seem too impressed with the new logo for the U.S. Space Force. Perhaps it's because it bears striking similarity to that of the original...
E! Online

Donald Trump Unveils Logo For US Space Force & It Looks An Awful Lot Like The 'Star Trek' Starfleet Command Insignia

President Donald Trump just revealed the official logo for the newest branch of the military, the U.S. Space Force. “After consultation with our Great Military...
Just Jared Also reported by •BBC NewsSifyBusiness InsiderSeattle TimesUSATODAY.comeuronewsengadgetIndependentTIME

