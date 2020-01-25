6 inmates, 1 employee injured in brawl at Florence West prison facility Saturday, 25 January 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

About 5:30 p.m. Friday, a fight broke out among inmates, and about 150 inmates were involved in the fight in some way, officials said.

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this