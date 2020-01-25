Global  

Assessing The Trump Administration's New Visa Policy For Pregnant Women

NPR Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
The Trump administration has moved to block visas for pregnant women to halt "birth tourism." NPR's Scott Simon speaks to Ur Jaddou, director of the watchdog group DHS Watch, about the new ban.
News video: The Trump Administration May Add New Rule For Traveling Pregnant Women

The Trump Administration May Add New Rule For Traveling Pregnant Women 00:32

 The Trump administration unveils new rule placing visa restrictions on pregnant travelers. According to Business Insider, the rule may be instilled to prevent them from giving birth in the U.S. They want to stop “birth tourism,” which is when foreigners have children in the U.S. to get documents...

