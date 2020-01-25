Global  

Spacewalkers close to fixing cosmic ray detector

USATODAY.com Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Spacewalking astronauts worked to complete repairs to a cosmic ray detector outside the International Space Station on Saturday and give it new life. (Jan. 25)
 
Astronauts Complete Repairs On $2B Cosmic Ray Detector [Video]Astronauts Complete Repairs On $2B Cosmic Ray Detector

It was the third spacewalk in nearly three weeks for Italy's Luca Parmitano and NASA's Andrew Morgan.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:23Published

Spacewalking Astronauts Add New Pumps To Cosmic Detector [Video]Spacewalking Astronauts Add New Pumps To Cosmic Detector

A pair of astronauts on the International Space Station were able to install new new pumps on a cosmic ray detector on Monday. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:30Published

757LiveIN

757Live India Spacewalkers close to fixing cosmic ray detector NASA - Economic Times https://t.co/OuxpoV2G1c 18 minutes ago

MarcuswevansSr

Marcus Evans ⚛️ 🔬 🔭 Spacewalkers close to fixing cosmic ray detector https://t.co/ISL7e5Dcce 57 minutes ago

OccupyNA

GlobalParadigmShift Spacewalkers close to fixing cosmic ray detector https://t.co/FhUxscPIJv 2 hours ago

