White House jabs at the length of the House managers’ case

NYTimes.com Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
The strategy reminds senators of how much repetition there was in the House managers’ case and may earn some good will from the senators.
Credit: Rumble
News video: House Managers Make Opening Statements During Impeachment Trial

House Managers Make Opening Statements During Impeachment Trial 02:51

 On day 2 of the trial, House managers argued their case as some Democrats accused President Trump of confessing to wrongdoing in a news conference.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Rep. Adam Schiff’s Passionate Speech Stirs Senate [Video]Rep. Adam Schiff’s Passionate Speech Stirs Senate

During the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, Rep. Adam Schiff made his plea for why Trump should be removed from office.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 03:52

Impeachment Trial: Democratic House Managers Try To Debunk Trump's Defense [Video]Impeachment Trial: Democratic House Managers Try To Debunk Trump's Defense

The House managers prosecuting President Donald Trump spent their second day of arguments laying out their case that the president abused his power. Meanwhile, Trump fired back on Twitter; CBS2's Dick..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:12


Recent related news from verified sources

Impeachment managers, Trump lawyers to debate rules on Tuesday

The White House defense team and House managers will argue the resolution laying down the rules for the trial, not senators.
CBS News

Democratic House Managers Make Opening Arguments In Impeachment Trial

The impeachment trial continued Wednesday as Democratic House managers laid out their case for conviction.
NPR

