Lamar Alexander, Set to Leave Office, Is G.O.P. Wild Card on Witnesses

NYTimes.com Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
The Tennessee Republican was a protege of Senator Howard H. Baker Jr., another Republican from Tennessee, who turned against Richard Nixon. Now Mr. Alexander may hold the fate of President Trump in his hands.
