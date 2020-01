Lamar Alexander, Set to Leave Office, Is G.O.P. Wild Card on Witnesses

The Tennessee Republican was a protege of Senator Howard H. Baker Jr., another Republican from Tennessee, who turned against Richard Nixon . Now Mr. Alexander may hold the fate of President Trump in his hands.

