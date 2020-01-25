Global  

Trump’s defense team seeks to sow reasonable doubt

NYTimes.com Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
President Trump’s lawyers sought to provide alternative explanations for his actions toward Ukraine.
News video: President Trump's Defense Team

President Trump's Defense Team 03:18

 Guest, Rita Cosby discusses President Trump&apos;s defense team during the impeachment trial in the Senate.

Schiff Rebuts President’s Impeachment Defenses [Video]Schiff Rebuts President’s Impeachment Defenses

House Impeachment Manager and Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) delivers a blistering critique of the arguments offered by President Trump’s defense team.

Trump's legal team says articles of impeachment 'constitutionally invalid' [Video]Trump's legal team says articles of impeachment 'constitutionally invalid'

President Donald Trump's legal team on Monday tipped their hand regarding their defense strategy.

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi Joins Trump’s Defense Team

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, who has been part of President Donald Trump’s impeachment communications team, will be part of the defense for his...
cbs4.com Also reported by •Mediaite

In first filing for impeachment trial, Trump defense team accuses Democrats of brazen attempt to overturn 2016 election

WASHINGTON (AP) — In first filing for impeachment trial, Trump defense team accuses Democrats of brazen attempt to overturn 2016 election.
Seattle Times

