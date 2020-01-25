Sammamish cancels Lunar New Year festival over coronavirus fears
Saturday, 25 January 2020 () This year will be the first time in more than a decade the Sammamish Chinese School will not participate in a Lunar New Year celebration. The school is among more than a dozen groups and organizations that had planned to take part in Saturday’s Sammamish Lunar New Year Festival until fears over coronavirus ground the event to a halt. “All […]
Health authorities are concerned that a virus originating in central China could spread when hundreds of millions of Chinese travel during next week's lunar new... Reuters Also reported by •Reuters India •Seattle Times
