Sammamish cancels Lunar New Year festival over coronavirus fears

Seattle Times Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
This year will be the first time in more than a decade the Sammamish Chinese School will not participate in a Lunar New Year celebration.  The school is among more than a dozen groups and organizations that had planned to take part in Saturday’s Sammamish Lunar New Year Festival until fears over coronavirus ground the event to a halt.   “All […]
News video: Queens Residents Celebrate Lunar New Year

Queens Residents Celebrate Lunar New Year 02:07

 Thousands of Queens residents rang in the Year of the Rat on Saturday, lining a parade route stretching down Union Street; CBSN New York's Dave Carlin reports.

Philly Museum Celebrates Lunar New Year With Water-Based Traditions From Around World [Video]Philly Museum Celebrates Lunar New Year With Water-Based Traditions From Around World

The Lunar New Year was celebrated at the Independence Seaport Museum.

Lunar New Year Fireworks Accident Injures 12 in Garden Grove [Video]Lunar New Year Fireworks Accident Injures 12 in Garden Grove

Professional grade fireworks at a Garden Grove Lunar New Year celebration misfired, injuring a dozen people.

Virus casts shadow over China's biggest festival, but little worry at epicenter

Health authorities are concerned that a virus originating in central China could spread when hundreds of millions of Chinese travel during next week's lunar new...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters IndiaSeattle Times

Time Out New York’s Things To Do This Weekend

Time Out New York's Will Gleason joins CBSN New York's Hazel Sanchez with details about a roller disco brunch party in Brooklyn, ice bumper cars in Bryant Park...
CBS 2 Also reported by •Seattle TimesReuters

artworkshop

Christine Awad RT @seattletimes: Sammamish’s third annual Lunar New Year Celebration has been canceled after fears over the spread of coronavirus ground t… 1 hour ago

seattletimes

The Seattle Times Sammamish’s third annual Lunar New Year Celebration has been canceled after fears over the spread of coronavirus gr… https://t.co/arvdsxkjlP 3 hours ago

WADemocracy

WA Democracy RT @MikeLindblom: Sammamish [a suburb east of Seattle full of tech worker families] cancels Lunar New Year Celebration over coronavirus fea… 3 hours ago

DeLeon_Times

John de Leon Sammamish cancels Lunar New Year Celebration over coronavirus fears (story by @sydbrownstone) https://t.co/ULnHtNphYo 4 hours ago

MikeLindblom

Mike Lindblom Sammamish [a suburb east of Seattle full of tech worker families] cancels Lunar New Year Celebration over coronavir… https://t.co/ovrm6RkmLb 4 hours ago

rSeattleWA

Seattle Reddit Sammamish cancels Lunar New Year festival over coronavirus fears https://t.co/pZlOusvU4R #seattle 4 hours ago

