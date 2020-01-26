Video appears to show President Trump demanding former ambassador to Ukraine be fired
Sunday, 26 January 2020 () "Newly released video appears to show President Trump demanding the former ambassador to Ukraine be fired. The video was released by the attorney of Lev Parnas, a close associate of President Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani. Parnas has previously claimed Mr. Trump personally directed an effort to pressure Ukraine to investigate one of his political rivals. Wieja Jiang reports.
President Trump's lawyers charged into the impeachment trial defense Saturday, accusing Democrats of trying to overturn the 2016 election and prevent him from running in 2020; Natalie Brand reports for..