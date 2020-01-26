Global  

Video appears to show President Trump demanding former ambassador to Ukraine be fired

CBS News Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
"Newly released video appears to show President Trump demanding the former ambassador to Ukraine be fired. The video was released by the attorney of Lev Parnas, a close associate of President Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani. Parnas has previously claimed Mr. Trump personally directed an effort to pressure Ukraine to investigate one of his political rivals. Wieja Jiang reports.
News video: Trump Heard Saying 'Take Her Out' About Ukraine Ambassador In New Video

Trump Heard Saying 'Take Her Out' About Ukraine Ambassador In New Video 02:08

 We're getting our first look at video of the dinner where President Donald Trump appears to demand the ousting of the former ambassador to Ukraine; Weijia Jiang reports for CBS2.

Impeachment Trial: President Trump's Lawyers Charge Into Defense [Video]Impeachment Trial: President Trump's Lawyers Charge Into Defense

President Trump's lawyers charged into the impeachment trial defense Saturday, accusing Democrats of trying to overturn the 2016 election and prevent him from running in 2020; Natalie Brand reports for..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:10Published

Removing Trump would be 'very very dangerous': Defense team [Video]Removing Trump would be 'very very dangerous': Defense team

Lawyers for U.S. President Donald Trump told his Senate impeachment trial on Saturday that Democrats' efforts to remove the president from office would set a "very, very dangerous" precedent in an..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:43Published


1/25: CBS Evening News

Video appears to show President Trump demanding former ambassador to Ukraine be fired; Jeff Bezos' girlfriend shared text messages about their affair.
CBS News

Recording shows Trump called for firing of former Ukraine ambassador, report says

A recording of President Trump calling for former Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch's firing a year before she was recalled was reported Friday.
USATODAY.com

