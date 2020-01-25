President Trump’s legal team blasts Democrats over “no evidence,” defends Ukraine call
Saturday, 25 January 2020 () President Trump's legal team kicked off their first round of arguments in the Senate impeachment trial on Saturday. His attorney's blasted Democrats, accusing them of trying to reverse the 2016 election. They say President Trump did "nothing wrong" when he pressured Ukraine to dig up dirt on political rival Joe Biden. Nancy Cordes reports.
President Trump's lawyers charged into the impeachment trial defense Saturday, accusing Democrats of trying to overturn the 2016 election and prevent him from running in 2020; Natalie Brand reports for..
President Trump's legal team on Saturday issued a full-throttled defense to the articles of impeachment, refuting the substance and process of the... FOXNews.com Also reported by •CBS News •USATODAY.com •Reuters
President Trump's legal team opened its response to the Democrats' allegations with a rare Saturday session that said the accusers' facts were wrong and Trump... NPR Also reported by •FOXNews.com •USATODAY.com
