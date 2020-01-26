Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Ashley Judd Wants the Next Women’s March to Be a ‘Victory March’

NYTimes.com Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
The actress and activist decided against running for office herself a few years ago. But she’s out stumping for Elizabeth Warren.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

madhunews1

madhunews Ashley Judd Wants the Next Women’s March to Be a ‘Victory March’ https://t.co/6bRlDgGx3l 8 minutes ago

DSMWcom

DSMWcom Ashley Judd Wants the Next Women’s March to Be a ‘Victory March’ https://t.co/4aTILkdDjm 15 minutes ago

e_newsUS

e-news.US Ashley Judd Wants the Next Women’s March to Be a ‘Victory March’ - https://t.co/MQPkNEhaez https://t.co/R88flJsRmh 37 minutes ago

DavidGr52957428

FXNews24.co.uk Ashley Judd Wants the Next Women’s March to Be a ‘Victory March’ https://t.co/PV859iU1iJ https://t.co/UKe08VPkyq 1 hour ago

AmandaFernan88

Amanda Fernandez "Ashley Judd Wants the Next Women’s March to Be a ‘Victory March’" by Cara Buckley via NYT https://t.co/WJNRqD5Ubd 1 hour ago

stat_butler

Stat Butler NY Times: Ashley Judd Wants the Next Women’s March to Be a ‘Victory March’ https://t.co/w8kb8kf3lL 1 hour ago

bluepolitics_

Janet Shan Ashley Judd Wants the Next Women’s March to Be a ‘Victory March’ https://t.co/xLYQyQc1JY https://t.co/7nIslMyJHG 1 hour ago

mtltimesnews

Montrealtimes Ashley Judd Wants the Next Women’s March to Be a ‘Victory March’ https://t.co/AWbtwKQtP6 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.