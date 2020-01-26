Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Pompeo Denounces News Media, Undermining U.S. Message on Press Freedom

NYTimes.com Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
In an extraordinary statement, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo criticized a veteran NPR reporter, Mary Louise Kelly, and said the news media was “unhinged.”
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

National media organizations focus on Milwaukee in preparation for the DNC [Video]National media organizations focus on Milwaukee in preparation for the DNC

Outlets like NBC News are already on the ground to discuss politics with Wisconsin voters as part of their 'County to County' project. Charles Benson reports.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:58Published

Sudan press freedom: Offices of four media groups seized [Video]Sudan press freedom: Offices of four media groups seized

Sudan's journalists sound the alarm as the government shuts down several media outlets.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pompeo Denounces News Media, Igniting Outrage

In an extraordinary statement, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo criticized a veteran NPR reporter, Mary Louise Kelly, and said the news media was “unhinged.”
NYTimes.com

Nonprofit funds lawyers to defend news media in 5 states

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A nonprofit press freedom group announced on Tuesday that it would provide pro bono legal services in five states to help local news...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

manianca

Mark Pompeo Denounces News Media, Undermining U.S. Message on Press Freedom https://t.co/0bZsUSOJwy @NYT @manianca 4 minutes ago

graballnew

GraballNews Pompeo Denounces News Media, Undermining U.S. Message on Press Freedom https://t.co/CJzdfJMZN2 https://t.co/uT2rolNbs5 7 minutes ago

DorothyBanks88

Dorothy Banks Pompeo Denounces News Media, Undermining U.S. Message on Press Freedom https://t.co/7N1u9p6fBd https://t.co/xusNV4tWpA 13 minutes ago

GreenBiotechie

Zorina E. Bowen RT @candies2639: Pompeo Denounces News Media, Undermining U.S. Message on Press Freedom! Pompeo’s head on a pike? https://t.co/cx2gZalwqB 20 minutes ago

MastComm

MastComm Pompeo Denounces News Media, Undermining U.S. Message on Press Freedom https://t.co/FgbmBoTCwa 25 minutes ago

dbfarber

Dan Farber Pompeo Denounces News Media, Undermining U.S. Message on Press Freedom https://t.co/U2XkcHUpy5 30 minutes ago

Chuckmeg

Meg RT @KarenChestney: Pompeo Denounces News Media, Undermining U.S. Message on Press Freedom https://t.co/DTbCpawHcV Administration is shreddi… 33 minutes ago

candies2639

candacemariecooper Pompeo Denounces News Media, Undermining U.S. Message on Press Freedom! Pompeo’s head on a pike? https://t.co/cx2gZalwqB 35 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.