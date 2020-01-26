Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

LeBron James passes Kobe Bryant for 3rd on NBA scoring list

Denver Post Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
LeBron James moved past Kobe Bryant for third place on the NBA's career scoring list, getting the milestone on a driving layup against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo Named All-Star Game Captains

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo Named All-Star Game Captains 01:18

 LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo Named All-Star Game Captains LeBron and Giannis led the Western and Eastern Conferences in fan votes for the second year in a row. All 10 starters for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game were announced on Thursday night. Joining LeBron from the Western Conference are...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Zion Williamson Makes Record-Breaking NBA Debut [Video]Zion Williamson Makes Record-Breaking NBA Debut

Zion Williamson Makes Record-Breaking NBA Debut. In the most anticipated NBA debut since LeBron James, Zion did not disappoint. The rookie set a new Pelicans record with 22 points in his first game...

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:10Published

Jaylen Brown Talks About Dunking On LeBron James [Video]Jaylen Brown Talks About Dunking On LeBron James

The Celtics guard admitted that dunking on King James was on his bucket list, but went on to add how much of an honor it is to play against one of the greats of the game.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

LeBron James surpasses Kobe Bryant in NBA's all-time scoring list

LeBron James surpasses Kobe Bryant to become the NBA's third-highest scorer of all time in the LA Lakers' 108-91 defeat by the Philadelphia 76ers.
BBC Sport Also reported by •ESPNSeattle TimesFOX SportsUSATODAY.comBrisbane TimesReutersThe AgeCBS SportsNews24BBC News

Tweets about this

RAIDHRX

▪️▫️RAIDH▫️▪️ RT @1daavi: LeBron James passes Kobe Bryant to become No. 3 all-time in scoring in NBA history. https://t.co/Ulq0fMfeVo 1 minute ago

SamOrija

'Sam RT @NickDePaula: “Mamba 4 Life 8/24 KB” LeBron James passes Kobe Bryant on the all-time scoring list while wearing this special edition N… 1 minute ago

HDHSports

Henry Herald Sports LeBron James passed Kobe Bryant for third place on the NBA's all-time scoring list on Saturday night.… https://t.co/79OkLfNP2p 4 minutes ago

usatodaynba

USA TODAY NBA The updated career scoring list after LeBron James passed Kobe Bryant for third place tonight.… https://t.co/LC7tcs5yV4 4 minutes ago

0_SpaceForce_0

bob smith LeBron James passes Lakers legend Kobe Bryant for third on NBA's all-time scoring list https://t.co/mAPOYBbTkb 5 minutes ago

katherineislay

katherineislay RT @NBC12: LeBron James passes Kobe Bryant to become 3rd top scorer in NBA history https://t.co/uVIc3PQ1GS 6 minutes ago

satoshi_off

SatoshiNakamotoBlog OFF PHILADELPHIA — With a tribute to Kobe Bryant written on his Nikes, LeBron James moved past the retired Los Angeles… https://t.co/QeGmohIKVn 6 minutes ago

WhiteStarDaily

WhiteStar Daily RT @HarunMaruf: LeBron James passes Kobe Bryant for third on career scoring list https://t.co/YMgyG2Oiw3 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.